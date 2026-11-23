Get into the holiday spirit with the Capital City Brass Band, led by Music Director Dr. Steven Kandow! Join us in Lansing for a joyful performance filled with majestic fanfares, beloved Christmas carols, and playful seasonal arrangements that will delight audiences of all ages.

This FREE performance is made possible through the generous sponsorship of:

- Lepley Music

- Patrick Ferris - Realtor at ReMax Lansing. (517)862-7273

About the Band:

Founded in 2001, the award-winning Capital City Brass Band is an all-volunteer brass and percussion ensemble inspired by the traditional British-style brass band. Gathering from across Mid-Michigan, the band performs a broad repertoire ranging from classic brass band literature and orchestral transcriptions to jazz and popular music.