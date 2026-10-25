Curtis Chin Book Talk Hosted by ACA TVC

Detroit, Michigan – On October 29th, 2026, from 6:30 PM - 8:00 PM, a book talk hosted by the Association of Chinese American’s Teen Volunteer Council (ACA TVC) is coming to the Chinese Community Center in Madison Heights, Michigan. Featuring acclaimed activist and writer Curtis Chin, this event will explore his award-winning memoir Everything I Learned, I Learned in a Chinese Restaurant. The discussion will explore his unique upbringing in late 20th century Detroit, celebrating the city’s rich history with themes of cultural identity, LGBTQIA+ awareness, and community resilience.

TVC’s young organizers and leaders are proud to be hosting what will be Chin’s last book talk in Michigan tour. Through the event, an anticipated 100 participants will have the opportunity to personally connect with his story, inspiring advocacy and action within the community, unifying diverse cultures for a safe and inclusive celebration of identity, and emphasizing the importance of belonging within Metro Detroit.

“We are very excited to have Curtis Chin for his last book talk in his Michigan tour,” say TVC’s youth leaders. “His voice will bring fresh perspectives to Detroit about culture, diversity, and awareness that will help our communities collectively grow”

- During the discussion, participants can expect to see:

Interactive Q&A: Youth-led Q&A will bring fresh perspectives to Chin’s narrative and help build intergenerational connection.

- Cultural Connection: Refreshments such as egg rolls and almond boneless chicken, which are involved in Chin’s experience in his family’s Chinese restaurant, will foster cultural connection and encourage discussion among participants.

- Gifting Books: To leave audience members with a lasting impression, we will give copies of Curtis Chin’s memoir to participants, turning inspiration into a lifelong resource.