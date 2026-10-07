Daybreak’s Christmas Village
Daybreak’s Christmas Village
Experience a wonderland of family fun. From Starlight in Bethlehem to a Christmas market, every moment brings the season to life. Explore a Chocolate Wonderland, the kids’ Brickmas Village, and the magical illuminated tree out front. It’s a holiday adventure that you do not want to miss!
Fri. Dec 11 6:00 - 9:00 pm
Sat. Dec 12 12:00 - 3:00 pm, 6:00 - 9:00 pm
Sun. Dec 13 5:00 - 8:00 pm
Daybreak Community Church
$5-$7
06:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Fri, 11 Dec 2026
Daybreak Community Church
3501 Baldwin Sthudsonville, Michigan 49426
christmas.village@daybreak.tv