Daybreak’s Christmas Village

Experience a wonderland of family fun. From Starlight in Bethlehem to a Christmas market, every moment brings the season to life. Explore a Chocolate Wonderland, the kids’ Brickmas Village, and the magical illuminated tree out front. It’s a holiday adventure that you do not want to miss!

Fri. Dec 11 6:00 - 9:00 pm

Sat. Dec 12 12:00 - 3:00 pm, 6:00 - 9:00 pm

Sun. Dec 13 5:00 - 8:00 pm