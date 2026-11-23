Shop local and explore Michigan-made products during a festive farm visit at Blake’s Orchard and Cider Mill for its Holiday Market Row Saturdays and Sundays, Nov. 21-22 and Nov. 28-29.

Ten local vendors will be offering unique gifts and seasonal products each weekend, including candles, ceramics, jewelry and ornaments. The market will be open weekends 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., and until 7 p.m. during the tree-lighting ceremony on Nov. 21.