Italiani Veri! A Musical Jurney into the Heart of Italian Culture

Music, laughter, and emotion: this show takes you into the heart of Italian culture.

Join Arianna and her band for a vibrant 90-minute journey through Italy, where live music, comedy, storytelling, and stunning images come together on stage.

Dividing her life between Italy and America, Arianna brings a funny and heartfelt perspective on the two cultures she calls home. Through beloved Italian songs and irresistible stories, she explores everything from food, family, and passion to cultural misunderstandings, Italian stereotypes, and, of course, those legendary hand gestures.

With photographs and films from her travels through Italy, Arianna turns each song into a story and each cultural difference into a reason to laugh, connect, and perhaps recognize a little of ourselves.

You don’t need to speak Italian to fall in love with the music or understand what Italians can say with one gesture.

Come ready to laugh, sing along, and experience Italy in a whole new way.

By the time the lights come up, you may leave feeling just a little more Italian than when you arrived.

Get your tickets and join us for a night of music, laughter, and pure Italian spirit!