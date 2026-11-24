Tis the season! IWE: Imperial Wrestling Entertainment presents JINGLE BELL BRAWL! Coming to you live from the Artesia Youth Park and Community Center in Houghton Lake Michigan! Come see all of your favorite IWE gladiators do battle at our last event of 2026!

-When: Saturday, December 5th!

-Where: The Artesia Youth Park - 1800 S. Loxley RD in Houghton lake!

-Time: Doors open at 5, show starts at 5:30 PM!

-Cost: ONLY $10 at the door, with admission for kids 10 and under absolutely FREE!

Show sponsored by Four Seasons Exterminating!