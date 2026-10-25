"Light the Village" An Annual Holiday Celebration!

The Village of Rochester Hills is once again kicking off the most wonderful time of the year on Friday, November 20th, 2026 with their annual Light The Village holiday celebration. The 375,000 square foot outdoor shopping center will be covered with over 800,000 dazzling-colored lights and offer an evening of family-fun entertainment.

Special emcee for the evening will be Jay Towers, Morning Show anchor on WJBK-TV (FOX) 2 and host of “Jay Towers in the Morning” on WNIC-FM 100.3, Detroit's Christmas station. The event will delight folks of all ages and include holiday music and entertainment, delicious food, a spectacular fireworks display, and Santa Claus’s first appearance for 2026!

https://thevorh.com/events