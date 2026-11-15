© 2026 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
91.7 Ann Arbor/Detroit 104.1 Grand Rapids 91.3 Port Huron 89.7 Lansing 91.1 Flint
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Lingenfelter Collection Holiday Open House & Toy Drive

Lingenfelter Collection Holiday Open House & Toy Drive

**Lingenfelter Car Collection Holiday Toy Drive & Open House**

Saturday, December 5 | 11 AM – 2 PM
7819 Lochlin Drive, Brighton, MI

Join us for a fun afternoon with Santa, Mrs. Claus and the Grinch! Enjoy kids’ game stations, holiday crafts and a tour of the Car Collection.

Please bring a new, unwrapped toy or monetary donation to benefit Livingston County Toys for Tots.

We will also be collecting Hot Wheels for the National Corvette Museum on behalf of NCCC.

Help us fill three vehicles with toys this holiday season!

Lingenfelter Collection
11:00 AM - 02:00 PM on Sat, 5 Dec 2026

Event Supported By

Lingenfelter Collection
8102225690
kristen@lingenfelter.com
https://www.thelingenfeltercollection.com

Artist Group Info

kristen@lingenfelter.com
Lingenfelter Collection