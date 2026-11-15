Lingenfelter Collection Holiday Open House & Toy Drive

**Lingenfelter Car Collection Holiday Toy Drive & Open House**

Saturday, December 5 | 11 AM – 2 PM

7819 Lochlin Drive, Brighton, MI

Join us for a fun afternoon with Santa, Mrs. Claus and the Grinch! Enjoy kids’ game stations, holiday crafts and a tour of the Car Collection.

Please bring a new, unwrapped toy or monetary donation to benefit Livingston County Toys for Tots.

We will also be collecting Hot Wheels for the National Corvette Museum on behalf of NCCC.

Help us fill three vehicles with toys this holiday season!