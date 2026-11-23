The Sanctuary Fellowship program places young scientists aboard Viking Expedition ships to represent Thunder Bay National Marine Sanctuary (TBNMS) and carry out a research project. Fellows act as crew members aboard the ship, working alongside the Viking science team, and engaging with guests to share details of their work and connection to the sanctuary.

On Saturday, November 28, the sanctuary will celebrate the completion of the first cohort, hearing from Sanctuary Fellows Madalyn Saddler and Cassidy Beach. You will learn more about their work and onboard experience in a lecture-meets-science-fair style presentation.

Madalyn Saddler, a current graduate student at the University of Wisconsin Milwaukee School of Freshwater Sciences, focused her research on monitoring the Thunder Bay Reef Complex, an array of constructed reefs in sanctuary waters designed to restore spawning habitat for native fish populations following years of degradation from shoreline development and industry.

Cassidy Beach, recently earned a masters in Science Communication from the University of California, Santa Cruz, and shaped her fellowship around creating a podcast called “Ship to Shore: a Great Lakes Alliance.” The three-part series explores the partnership between Thunder Bay National Marine Sanctuary and cruise line Viking, whose expedition ships sail and research the Great Lakes April through October.

TBNMS and Viking joined forces in 2020, united by a shared mission: bringing more people into sanctuary waters while advancing aquatic research. Over the past six years, collaborative scientific work and support continue to grow. The Sanctuary Fellowship is a result of this synergy.

EVENT DETAILS:

When: Saturday, November 28 beginning at 11am

Where: The Great Lakes Maritime Heritage Center, 500 W. Fletcher Street in Alpena, Michigan

Who: Everyone, a free event, no RSVP needed

What: A casual meet and greet, with each fellow hosting a booth featuring their work and giving a short presentation, after the talk, stay to listen to the first podcast episode, viewing of exclusive underwater footage, and snacks!

Thunder Bay National Marine Sanctuary protects a nationally significant collection of nearly 100 historic shipwrecks within 4,300 square miles of Lake Huron off northeast Michigan. Through research, education, and community involvement, the sanctuary works to protect the Great Lakes and their rich history for this and future generations.