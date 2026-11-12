© 2026 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
91.7 Ann Arbor/Detroit 104.1 Grand Rapids 91.3 Port Huron 89.7 Lansing 91.1 Flint
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

NYE Holland Ball Drop presented by Suburban Inns

NYE Holland Ball Drop presented by Suburban Inns

On December 31st, 2026, at 8 PM, 8th Street will be closed from Columbia Ave. to College Ave in downtown Holland, MI for the second annual New Year's Eve Ball Drop hosted by Suburban Inns!
Enjoy food and drink specials at Big E's Sports Grill, limited balcony hotel rooms available at the Courtyard by Marriott, and our DJ, Ismael Zuno, outside from 10 PM - 12 AM.
This is a free-entry and kid-friendly public event to bring the Holland community together to ring in the new year!

Courtyard Marriott Holland
10:00 PM - 12:00 AM on Thu, 31 Dec 2026

Event Supported By

Suburban Inns
6168743434
abanks@suburbaninns.com
https://suburbaninns.com/

Artist Group Info

abanks@suburbaninns.com
Courtyard Marriott Holland
121 E 8th Street
Holland, Michigan 49423
6168743434
abanks@suburbaninns.com
https://www.facebook.com/share/19dX9HX78o/