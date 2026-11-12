NYE Holland Ball Drop presented by Suburban Inns

On December 31st, 2026, at 8 PM, 8th Street will be closed from Columbia Ave. to College Ave in downtown Holland, MI for the second annual New Year's Eve Ball Drop hosted by Suburban Inns!

Enjoy food and drink specials at Big E's Sports Grill, limited balcony hotel rooms available at the Courtyard by Marriott, and our DJ, Ismael Zuno, outside from 10 PM - 12 AM.

This is a free-entry and kid-friendly public event to bring the Holland community together to ring in the new year!