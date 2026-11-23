Private Igloo Dining Experiences at Blake Farms
Private Igloo Dining Experiences at Blake Farms
Blake's popular winter igloo dining experiences offer guests a private and unique way to share a meal and enjoy the season with friends and family at the Armada and Almont locations. Reservations are available online at https://blakefarms.com/igloo-dining/.
Blake's Orchard & Cider Mill
09:00 AM - 08:00 PM, every day through Jan 31, 2027.
Blake's Orchard & Cider Mill
17985 Armada Center RoadArmada , Michigan 48005