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Randazzo Dance Company presents The Nutcracker: Clara’s Dream

Randazzo Dance Company presents The Nutcracker: Clara’s Dream

Randazzo Dance Company presents The Nutcracker: Clara’s Dream. Clara’s Dream is a Nutcracker story set in 20th century America. Clara’s family is hosting a Christmas party with a live jazz band, when she is given a Nutcracker doll as everyone dances the night away. As the magical dolls come to life, Clara defends her beloved Nutcracker against the evil Queen Mouse. Exhausted, she falls asleep and dreams of an enchanted journey through the world of snow and sweets. Arranger Eric Bannitt gives Tchaikovsky’s score a new jazz treatment for the party and the fight scenes. With a child-friendly running time (45 minutes per half), this production delights both young and old! Performances are on December 4 at 7 p.m. and December 5 at 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. Each performance is held at Towsley Auditorium in the Morris Lawrence (ML) Building at Washtenaw Community College and includes live music. Tickets are available at https://randazzodancecompany.com

Towsley Auditorium
$30
07:00 PM - 08:45 PM on Fri, 4 Dec 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Randazzo Dance Company
(734) 477-9350
dancewithrdc@gmail.com
https://randazzodancecompany.com
Towsley Auditorium
4800 E Huron River Dr
Ann Arbor, Michigan 48105