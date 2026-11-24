Techno was born in Belleville. The night after Christmas, it comes home.

Santa Rave takes over Diamondback Music Hall on Saturday, December 26 with The Saunderson Brothers, Dantiez and DaMarii Saunderson, sons of Kevin Saunderson of the Belleville Three, the trio credited with creating techno right here in Belleville. Detroit's Milan Atkins co-headlines, with support from Chefboyarzee, Ro Low and Tezmo.

House and techno on a JBL line array concert sound system, lasers overhead, and 360° projection mapping that wraps every wall of the room in visuals. Two full bars and a heated patio.

Doors and music at 8:30 PM, and the night runs until 2 AM. 18 and over with a valid photo ID, 21 to drink. Parking is on site.