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Special Screening and Standup Comedy:FMA FUNDRAISER

Special Screening and Standup Comedy:FMA FUNDRAISER

Join the Film Media Alliance of West Michigan for a special double‑feature screening that supports our work connecting local filmmakers, students, and film lovers through education and collaboration. Your ticket helps fund workshops, networking events, and hands‑on learning opportunities for the West Michigan film community. Reserve your spot and be part of a night that celebrates local stories on the big screen.

PRESENTING Filmmaker Josh Sikkema returns to Home Town Grand Rapids to share the wild behind the scenes of his latest documentary Gangster Granny. Josh shares clips and behind the scenes on capturing the Guinness World Record when Granny crowd surfs with over twenty thousand fans! And the moving moment when Granny fulfills a dream to meet the Pope! (How did Josh pull that off?!)

A special presentation from comedian Bryan Callen! Callen headlines his solo stand up comedy act at venues across the United States. His live shows include Never Grow Up (2016) Complicated Apes (2019), Man Tears (2022) and False Gods (2025).

Amway Grand Plaza Hotel
$50
06:00 PM - 10:00 PM on Thu, 19 Nov 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Film & Media Alliance of West Michigan
filmmediaalliance@gmail.com
https://filmmediaalliancewm.org/
Amway Grand Plaza Hotel