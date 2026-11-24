👔👟 SUITS & SNEAKERS — AN EVENING OF FUN, FELLOWSHIP & PURPOSE! 👟👔

Get dressed up, lace up your sneakers, and join the Knights of Columbus for an unforgettable evening benefiting New Life Pregnancy Center of Gaylord, Michigan!

This special fundraising event brings together great people for a great cause—and promises a night filled with dinner, dancing, prizes, and plenty of fun!

✨ WHAT TO EXPECT:

🍽️ A Delicious Dinner

💃 Dancing & Entertainment

🎟️ Exciting Prize Raffles

🛍️ Silent Auction Featuring Fantastic Items

🤝 Fellowship with Friends, Family, and Our Community

❤️ An opportunity to support the important work of New Life Pregnancy Center

📅 Friday, December 11, 2026 (5:30pm - 10:00pm)

📍 Knights of Columbus Hall — Gaylord, Michigan

💵 $50 per person in advance ($60 at the door)

👥 Sponsorships Available (Tax Deductible)

Your ticket includes live music, dancing, and dinner, so bring your spouse, your friends, your family, or your whole group and make a night of it!

Put on your best suit (or dress, ladies), sneakers, or somewhere in between, come ready to eat, dance, laugh, win some great prizes, and make a difference.

❤️ Together, we can help support New Life Pregnancy Center and the families they serve throughout our community.

SAVE THE DATE — FRIDAY, DECEMBER 11, 2026!

👔 SUITS & SNEAKERS 👟

Come for the fun.

Stay for the cause.

Make a difference