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The Great Garden Egg Hunt at Dow Gardens

The Great Garden Egg Hunt at Dow Gardens

Saturday, March 13, 2027, 9 AM – 12 PM. Register by calling 989-631-2677. Registration closes March 12 at noon.

Hop into spring at Dow Gardens' Great Garden Egg Hunt! Enjoy a delicious unlimited pancake breakfast after heading into the gardens for an egg-citing adventure! With egg hunts designed for ages 0-17, festive surprises, and plenty of family fun, it's the perfect way to celebrate the season and create lasting memories!

General Admission required. (daily or annual admission)
Adult: $15
Adult student (with ID): $5
Student (4-18): $5
Child (3 & under): Free
Annual Admission: $30 per person

Pancake Breakfast $10 per person (all ages)
Egg Hunt $10 per child:
9 AM (ages 0-3 yrs)
10 AM (ages 4 - 6 yrs)
11 AM (ages 7-10 yrs)
12 PM (ages 11 - 17 yrs)
Butterflies in Bloom: must schedule a timed entry, no additional charge

Registration closes March 12 at noon.

More information: https://dowgardens.org/egg

Dow Gardens
General admission plus $10 egg hunt per child; $10 pancake breakfast
09:00 AM - 12:00 PM on Sat, 13 Mar 2027
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Dow Gardens
989-631-2677
info@dowgardens.org
https://dowgardens.org/egg
Dow Gardens
1809 Eastman Avenue
Midland, 48640
989-631-2677
info@dowgardens.org
https://dowgardens.org