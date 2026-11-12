The Great Garden Egg Hunt at Dow Gardens
The Great Garden Egg Hunt at Dow Gardens
Saturday, March 13, 2027, 9 AM – 12 PM. Register by calling 989-631-2677. Registration closes March 12 at noon.
Hop into spring at Dow Gardens' Great Garden Egg Hunt! Enjoy a delicious unlimited pancake breakfast after heading into the gardens for an egg-citing adventure! With egg hunts designed for ages 0-17, festive surprises, and plenty of family fun, it's the perfect way to celebrate the season and create lasting memories!
General Admission required. (daily or annual admission)
Adult: $15
Adult student (with ID): $5
Student (4-18): $5
Child (3 & under): Free
Annual Admission: $30 per person
Pancake Breakfast $10 per person (all ages)
Egg Hunt $10 per child:
9 AM (ages 0-3 yrs)
10 AM (ages 4 - 6 yrs)
11 AM (ages 7-10 yrs)
12 PM (ages 11 - 17 yrs)
Butterflies in Bloom: must schedule a timed entry, no additional charge
Registration closes March 12 at noon.
More information: https://dowgardens.org/egg