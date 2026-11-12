The Great Garden Egg Hunt at Dow Gardens

Saturday, March 13, 2027, 9 AM – 12 PM. Register by calling 989-631-2677. Registration closes March 12 at noon.

Hop into spring at Dow Gardens' Great Garden Egg Hunt! Enjoy a delicious unlimited pancake breakfast after heading into the gardens for an egg-citing adventure! With egg hunts designed for ages 0-17, festive surprises, and plenty of family fun, it's the perfect way to celebrate the season and create lasting memories!

General Admission required. (daily or annual admission)

Adult: $15

Adult student (with ID): $5

Student (4-18): $5

Child (3 & under): Free

Annual Admission: $30 per person

Pancake Breakfast $10 per person (all ages)

Egg Hunt $10 per child:

9 AM (ages 0-3 yrs)

10 AM (ages 4 - 6 yrs)

11 AM (ages 7-10 yrs)

12 PM (ages 11 - 17 yrs)

Butterflies in Bloom: must schedule a timed entry, no additional charge

Registration closes March 12 at noon.

More information: https://dowgardens.org/egg