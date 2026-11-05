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The Nutcracker: Clara’s Dream.

The Nutcracker: Clara’s Dream.

The Nutcracker: Clara’s Dream. Clara’s Dream is a Nutcracker story set in 20th century America. Tchaikovsky’s score gets a new jazz treatment for the party and the fight scenes by arranger Eric Bannitt. With a child-friendly running time (45 minutes per half), this production delights both young and old! Performances on December 4 at 7 p.m., December 5 at 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. Each performance is held at Towsley Auditorium in the Morris Lawrence (ML) Building at Washtenaw Community College and includes live music. Tickets are available at https://randazzodancecompany.com

Towsley Auditorium
30.00
07:00 PM - 08:30 PM on Fri, 4 Dec 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Randazzo Dance Company
(734) 477-9350
dancewithrdc@gmail.com
https://randazzodancecompany.com
Towsley Auditorium
4800 E Huron River Dr
Ann Arbor, Michigan 48105