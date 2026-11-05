The Nutcracker: Clara’s Dream. Clara’s Dream is a Nutcracker story set in 20th century America. Tchaikovsky’s score gets a new jazz treatment for the party and the fight scenes by arranger Eric Bannitt. With a child-friendly running time (45 minutes per half), this production delights both young and old! Performances on December 4 at 7 p.m., December 5 at 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. Each performance is held at Towsley Auditorium in the Morris Lawrence (ML) Building at Washtenaw Community College and includes live music. Tickets are available at https://randazzodancecompany.com