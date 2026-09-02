Unfortunately Cakeless is a musical project formed by multi-instrumentalists Rob Underhill and Roan Floer-Martinez to create sonic landscapes. Drawing on a diverse range of musical influences including rock, soul, americana, and classical traditions, the group presents originals and reinterpretations of songs showcasing its unique instrumental lineup. Rob brings years of experience and striking vocal presence while Roan’s recent introduction from the world of classical music lends his violin to several of Unfortunately Cakeless' most powerful songs. They are an unmissable new presence in Michigan’s music scene. Tickets: $5 General Admission. Doors open at 3. Show starts at 4. Dinner and drink menus are available. GET YOUR TICKETS HERE