Watercolor Weekends: Saturdays at The Congregation
Watercolor Weekends: Saturdays at The Congregation
Spend your December weekends painting with Vic of Watercolor Connections, hosted by Dr. Chanel Beebe! One hour, all the supplies, and no experience needed. Saturdays at The Congregation: Dec 5, 12 + 19, 1:00 pm to 2:00 pm. $25 per person, supplies + painting instruction included. Includes one drink. Only 10 spots per class.
The Congregation Detroit
$25
Every week through Dec 19, 2026.
Saturday: 01:00 PM - 02:00 PM
Saturday: 01:00 PM - 02:00 PM
Event Supported By
Beebe Arts LLC
chanel@beebearts.com
The Congregation Detroit
9321 Rosa Parks BlvdDetroit, Michigan 48206