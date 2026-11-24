A group exhibition curated by Dr. Chanel Beebe. The theme: art representing what you want more of in the world! On view December 1 to 27, 2026 at The Congregation Detroit, 9321 Rosa Parks Blvd. Gallery hours: Tue to Fri 8 am to 9 pm, Sat 9 am to 9 pm, Sun 9 am to 6 pm, closed Mon. Free and open to all. Artwork is available for purchase.