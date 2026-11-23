Get creative and make your own wreaths using fresh greenery and seasonal materials from Blake Farms! Instructor-led, two-hour workshops include fresh greenery, materials, ribbon, and instruction, with guests taking home their finished holiday creations from 6 to 8 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 30, at the Almont location, and from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 5, at the Armada farm. Workshop tickets are $39.95 per person.