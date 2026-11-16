Michigan gas prices drop to their lowest levels in months

Michigan gasoline prices continue their November tumble.

According to AAA Michigan, the average price for a gallon of regular unleaded gas dropped another 36 cents in the past week to $3.81. The price is down 77 cents from a month ago.

"Michigan motorists are finally seeing some much-needed relief at the pump," said AAA spokesperson Adrienne Woodland in a statement. "For the first time since July, the state average has fallen below $4 a gallon, bringing gas prices to their lowest level since April."

That said, Michiganders are still paying about 79 cents more for gasoline than they did a year ago.

Woodland linked the recent price decline to waning domestic demand for gasoline, falling crude oil prices and rising crude oil inventories.

Demand for gasoline decreased to 8.76 million barrels from 8.8 million over the past week, according to the Energy Information Administration. Total domestic gasoline supply increased to 210.8 million barrels from 209 million. Gasoline production decreased to 9.62 million barrels from 9.7 million.

Diesel prices are declining, too, though not by as much as gasoline. According to AAA Michigan, the average price for a gallon of diesel is $6.25, down 25 cents in the past week. A year ago, farmers, truckers and other Michigan diesel users were paying $3.94 a gallon.

The most expensive gas in Michigan this past week was found in Ann Arbor ($3.94 per gallon), Marquette ($3.88) and Benton Harbor ($3.88).

The least expensive gas in Michigan was found in Saginaw ($3.66), Lansing ($3.67) and Flint ($3.70).