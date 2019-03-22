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Trump to hold campaign rally in Grand Rapids

Michigan Public | By Bryce Huffman
Published March 22, 2019 at 4:16 PM EDT
president trump
flickr user Gage Skidmore
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President Trump

President Donald Trump is bringing a campaign rally to Grand Rapids. 

The rally is scheduled for Thursday, March 28 at 7 p.m. at Van Andel Arena. Free tickets are available here.

Trump has previously thanked Michigan for supporting him the in 2016 election. Michigan proved to be one of the key states in securing his victory of Democrat Hillary Clinton. 

Trump is coming to Michigan after Democratic candidates for president Kirsten Gillibrand and Beto O'Rourke made appearances here last week. 
Tags
News Grand RapidsVan AndelDonald TrumpBeto O'Rourkekirsten gillibrand
Bryce Huffman
Bryce Huffman was Michigan Radio’s West Michigan Reporter and host of Same Same Different. He is currently a reporter for Bridge Detroit.
See stories by Bryce Huffman
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