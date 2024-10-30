Pete Buttigieg on bridging the divide and talking to undecided voters

Two percent of Michigan voters remain undecided in the race for president according to new polling by Glengariff Group for The Detroit News and WDIV. With a race that has consistently shown Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump within the margin of error, two percent could make all the difference in winning Michigan’s 15 electoral votes and the White House .

Former Democratic Presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg and Michigan Chair of the Republican Party Pete Hoekstra both joined Zoe Clark and Rick Pluta on this week’s It’s Just Politics for conversations on how both parties are trying to convince undecided votes in the final days of Election 2024.