It's Just Politics

Pete Buttigieg on bridging the divide and talking to undecided voters

By Zoe Clark,
Rick Pluta | MPRN
Published October 30, 2024 at 5:16 PM EDT
File photo of Pete Buttigieg holding a microphone while talking to a large audience of people in Iowa. Signs reading "Pete" are held up behind him.
Gage Skidmore
/
Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 2.0
File photo of Pete Buttigieg on January 13, 2020 in Iowa.

Two percent of Michigan voters remain undecided in the race for president according to new polling by Glengariff Group for The Detroit News and WDIV. With a race that has consistently shown Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump within the margin of error, two percent could make all the difference in winning Michigan’s 15 electoral votes and the White House.

Former Democratic Presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg and Michigan Chair of the Republican Party Pete Hoekstra both joined Zoe Clark and Rick Pluta on this week’s It’s Just Politics for conversations on how both parties are trying to convince undecided votes in the final days of Election 2024.

Election 2024
Zoe Clark
Zoe Clark is Michigan Public's Political Director. In this role, Clark guides coverage of the state Capitol, elections, and policy debates.
Rick Pluta | MPRN
Rick Pluta is Senior Capitol Correspondent for the Michigan Public Radio Network. He has been covering Michigan’s Capitol, government, and politics since 1987.
