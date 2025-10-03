Stateside: Friday, Oct. 3, 2025
Today on Stateside, details in the state Legislature's $80 billion budget plan. The budget includes a new 24% tax on cannabis wholesalers to fund road repairs, as well as a slight increase on spending on K-12 education. We heard Senior Capitol Correspondent Rick Pluta's conversation with Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. We also spoke with someone running a recreational and medical marijuana shop in Adrian, Michigan.
Then, we spoke with the lead author behind a new study that found PFAS in some Michigan beers that use water supplies also known to have PFAS.
Plus, two Canadian filmmakers shared about their new documentary investigating the impacts of quagga mussels infesting the Great Lakes.
GUESTS ON TODAY'S SHOW:
- Rick Pluta, Senior Capitol Correspondent for the Michigan Public Radio Network
- Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, Governor of Michigan
- Nicole Hernandez, owner and founder of MSC3
- Jennifer Hoponick Redmon, Senior Director of Environmental Health and Water Quality at RTI International
- Yvonne Drebert, filmmaker behind "All Too Clear: Beneth The Surface of The Great Lakes"
- Zach Melninck, filmmaker behind "All Too Clear: Beneth The Surface of The Great Lakes"