Stateside: Friday, Oct. 3, 2025

Today on Stateside, details in the state Legislature's $80 billion budget plan. The budget includes a new 24% tax on cannabis wholesalers to fund road repairs, as well as a slight increase on spending on K-12 education. We heard Senior Capitol Correspondent Rick Pluta's conversation with Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. We also spoke with someone running a recreational and medical marijuana shop in Adrian, Michigan.

Then, we spoke with the lead author behind a new study that found PFAS in some Michigan beers that use water supplies also known to have PFAS.

Plus, two Canadian filmmakers shared about their new documentary investigating the impacts of quagga mussels infesting the Great Lakes.

