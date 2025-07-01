© 2025 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
Stateside On Air

Stateside: Tuesday, June 17, 2025

By Stateside Staff
Published July 1, 2025 at 2:48 PM EDT
Ways To Subscribe

On Stateside, a reporter from The Detroit Free Press told us what he knows about the shooting of two Minnesota lawmakers by a suspected gunman. The suspect had papers naming six Democrats in Michigan’s congressional delegation as potential targets.

Also, a Free Press editor primed us on low voter turnout in Detroit leading up to the election of a new mayor later this year.

Then, a techno music pioneer from Detroit talked to us about a recently released documentary that tells the story of his life.

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube, or YouTube Music today.]

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

  • Arpan Lobo, reporter for The Detroit Free Press
  • Nancy Kaffer, editorial page editor for The Detroit Free Press
  • Carl Craig, music producer and DJ from Detroit
criminal justicetechno musicvoter turnoutDetroitmichigan congress
Stateside Staff
Stateside is produced daily by a dedicated group of producers and production assistants. Listen daily, on-air, at 3 and 8 p.m., or subscribe to the daily podcast wherever you like to listen.
