Stateside On Air

Stateside: Monday, July 7, 2025

By Stateside Staff
Published July 7, 2025 at 4:05 PM EDT
Arrests in Michigan related to immigration are up by more than 150% this year. We talked to a reporter from MLive about how ICE arrest methods are contributing to these numbers. Then, the host of The Best Advice Show offered an amusing way to show your friends how much they mean to you. Also, a ballot initiative to overturn a minimum wage act which passed late last year. We spoke with a Michigan Coordinator for One Fair Wage Michigan and the President and CEO of the Small Business Association of Michigan about the proposal.

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

  • Rose White, reporter for MLive
  • Zak Rosen, host of The Best Advice Show
  • Sarah Rose, Michigan Coordinator for One Fair Wage Michigan
  • Brian Calley, President and CEO of the Small Business Association of Michigan
Tags
immigration, Immigration and Customs Enforcement, michigan cities, michigan slang, ballot initiative, minimum wage, employment
