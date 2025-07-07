Stateside: Monday, July 7, 2025

Arrests in Michigan related to immigration are up by more than 150% this year. We talked to a reporter from MLive about how ICE arrest methods are contributing to these numbers. Then, the host of The Best Advice Show offered an amusing way to show your friends how much they mean to you. Also, a ballot initiative to overturn a minimum wage act which passed late last year. We spoke with a Michigan Coordinator for One Fair Wage Michigan and the President and CEO of the Small Business Association of Michigan about the proposal.

