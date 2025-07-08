© 2025 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
91.7 Ann Arbor/Detroit 104.1 Grand Rapids 91.3 Port Huron 89.7 Lansing 91.1 Flint
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stateside On Air

Stateside: Tuesday, July 8, 2025

By Stateside Staff
Published July 8, 2025 at 4:23 PM EDT
Ways To Subscribe

The WNBA is slated to return to Detroit in the next four years. We spoke with Dr. Ketra Armstrong, a professor of Sport Management at the University of Michigan, on the recent hype surrounding the WNBA and what this news means for the Motor City. Also, a bookstore specializing in romance literature with "spicy" themes recently opened in Grand Rapids. Co-owners Sarah Gramza-Howard and Jess Hodges talked about the "spicy romance" genre and contemporary literary trends. Then, Lucine Jarrah and Emily Feuerherm discussed the reaction of Flint's immigrant communities to the Trump administration's immigration crackdown.

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

  • Dr. Ketra Armstrong, Professor of Sport Management at the University of Michigan's school of kinesiology
  • Sarah Gramza-Howard, co-owner of bookstore Pages and Peonies
  • Jess Hodges, co-owner of bookstore Pages and Peonies
  • Lucine Jarrah, Executive Director of the Arab American Heritage Council
  • Emily Feuerherm, Associate Professor of Linguistics at the University of Michigan-Flint
Tags
Stateside On Air sportsDetroitwomen's sportsbasketballbookstoreGrand RapidsLiteratureArab Americanstrump administrationimmigrationFlint
Stateside Staff
Stateside is produced daily by a dedicated group of producers and production assistants. Listen daily, on-air, at 3 and 8 p.m., or subscribe to the daily podcast wherever you like to listen.
See stories by Stateside Staff
Latest Episodes