Stateside: Tuesday, July 8, 2025

The WNBA is slated to return to Detroit in the next four years. We spoke with Dr. Ketra Armstrong, a professor of Sport Management at the University of Michigan, on the recent hype surrounding the WNBA and what this news means for the Motor City. Also, a bookstore specializing in romance literature with "spicy" themes recently opened in Grand Rapids. Co-owners Sarah Gramza-Howard and Jess Hodges talked about the "spicy romance" genre and contemporary literary trends. Then, Lucine Jarrah and Emily Feuerherm discussed the reaction of Flint's immigrant communities to the Trump administration's immigration crackdown.

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

