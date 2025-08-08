Stateside: Friday, August 8, 2025

Michigan’s marijuana industry landscape has seen a massive shift since legalization. We talked to Matt Abel, a lawyer who works with cannabis businesses, about the future of the industry. Also, Jason Schultz, with the Archives of Michigan, brought us the story of why Michiganders once rallied to save the life of Kodo the ferret. Then, how the shortcomings of Michigan's mental health care system may have contributed to a stabbing at a Walmart in Northern Michigan. Plus, what summer sounds like to Ann Arbor soccer fans.

