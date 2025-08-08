© 2025 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
91.7 Ann Arbor/Detroit 104.1 Grand Rapids 91.3 Port Huron 89.7 Lansing 91.1 Flint
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stateside On Air

Stateside: Friday, August 8, 2025

By Stateside Staff
Published August 8, 2025 at 3:30 PM EDT
Ways To Subscribe

Michigan’s marijuana industry landscape has seen a massive shift since legalization. We talked to Matt Abel, a lawyer who works with cannabis businesses, about the future of the industry. Also, Jason Schultz, with the Archives of Michigan, brought us the story of why Michiganders once rallied to save the life of Kodo the ferret. Then, how the shortcomings of Michigan's mental health care system may have contributed to a stabbing at a Walmart in Northern Michigan. Plus, what summer sounds like to Ann Arbor soccer fans.

GUESTS ON TODAY'S SHOW:

  • Matt Abel, founding partner of Cannabis Counsel
  • Jason Schultz, historian and archivist with the Archives of Michigan
  • Tamar Charney, writer and audio consultant
  • Eli Newman, health reporter for Bridge Michigan
Tags
Stateside On Air marijuana industrybatsmental healthMichigan history
Stateside Staff
Stateside is produced daily by a dedicated group of producers and production assistants. Listen daily, on-air, at 3 and 8 p.m., or subscribe to the daily podcast wherever you like to listen.
See stories by Stateside Staff
Latest Episodes