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That's What They Say

TWTS: Scrimping, skimping, and the degrees of frugality

By Anne Curzan,
Rebecca Hector
Published May 29, 2026 at 4:55 PM EDT
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People have been scrimping and saving for centuries, but whether they’ve also been skimping and saving is a more nuanced question. “Scrimp” and “skimp” are closely related, and some speakers may even use them interchangeably. However, they still manage to suggest different attitudes toward money and necessity.

“Scrimp” is the older of the two, dating back to at least the late 1600s. It originally described something that was scant or meager. For example, if you have a scrimp understanding of something, that means you don’t understand it very well.

Later, “scrimp” could be used as both an adverb and a verb. The verb refers to restricting expenses or being frugal. This is where we get expressions like “scrimping and saving.” By the 1800s, “scrimp” could also be used as a noun to describe something small or inadequate, such as “a scrimp of a nightie.” It also picked up noun and adjective forms, including “scrimpy,” which could describe a parsimonious person or something that's meager.

“Skimp" may actually have come from “scrimp,” though we don't know for sure. It comes into the language first as adjective in the 1700s, with “skimpy” following in the 1800s. It was used to describe something that’s lacking, such as “a skimpy bathing suit” or “a skimpy budget.”

Today, “skimp” is more common, but “scrimp” is still out there, and some people use the words interchangeably. For people who do make a distinction though, it has a lot to do with perspective: Frugal saving vs. stingy spending.

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Anne Curzan
Anne Curzan is the Geneva Smitherman Collegiate Professor of English and an Arthur F. Thurnau Professor at the University of Michigan. She also holds faculty appointments in the Department of Linguistics and the School of Education.
See stories by Anne Curzan
Rebecca Hector
Rebecca Hector is the host of All Things Considered at Michigan Public. She also co-hosts Michigan Public's weekly language podcast That’s What They Say with English professor Anne Curzan.
See stories by Rebecca Hector
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