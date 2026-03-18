Grand Rapids couple creates community through bagels

The Cottage Bagel , a home bakery in Grand Rapids owned by Angela and Tony Ochoa, has developed a loyal following, with weekly bagel and scone pre-order “drops” often selling out within hours.

Orders are placed on their website , and then picked up from the Ochoas’ home on Fridays.

The Ochoas highlighted the culture of community-building and supporting local businesses in the city.

The Cottage Bagel, a home bakery in Grand Rapids, blends Montreal and New York style, with both a satisfying, crispy bite and a fluffy center. Plus, it’s seasoned on both sides, rather than just the top.

When Angela and Tony Ochoa first started selling bagels out of their home, they didn’t expect such a warm welcome. Today, their weekly bagel and scone pre-order “drops” tend to sell out within hours.

“It's shocking actually,” Angela said. “Because it's a bit of a risk to buy a bagel online, and then go drive to a stranger's house where they live, and knock on the door, and hope to be handed a bag of bagels.”

That’s exactly what happens at the Ochoa’s on Fridays. The bakery has developed a loyal following, and Angela says it’s a community that extends beyond breakfast.

“I think people in Grand Rapids have such a spirit of collaboration,’ she said. “I’ve heard people say ‘collaboration over competition,” or ‘community over competition.’ And I don’t know, that’s the spirit really.”

Where the ritual began

Bagels are part of Tony’s daily ritual. The Ochoas have three kids, which can sometimes bring hectic mornings, he said. He’s developed an appreciation for the more peaceful ones.

“And it's specifically that quiet morning — that space between when I get up, and the kids eventually get up and start roughhousing,” he said. “And so if I can have a bagel, and a coffee, and a book, and just enjoy that peace before the day starts, that’s what I love.”

Ronia Cabansag / Michigan Public The Cottage Bagel regularly offers bagels and scones. Occasionally, their daughter Margot contributes other pastries to the menu. Her creations are listed in the menu under “Margot’s Kitty Corner Treatery.”

That pursuit of a peaceful ritual first started when they moved to the Republic of Georgia while working for a nonprofit that regularly sent staff overseas. As they were preparing for the trip, someone encouraged them to find one thing that would help ground and comfort them.

“As you're learning, you know, the stress of language … learning ways to navigate your city, find that one thing that you can kind of be rooted to the known, to the comfort,” Tony recalled.

In Georgia, Angela said, fresh bread was plentiful, but bagels were nowhere to be found at the time. So the couple learned to make their own.

“Bread is very important in Georgia,” she said. “We would go downstairs to the bakery, and buy a bag of dough from the baker, and bring it back upstairs to our apartment, and make bagels with that dough.”

The Instagram post that changed everything

When the Ochoas returned to the U.S., they continued their bagel ritual, and occasionally shared batches with friends and family.

In 2018, after realizing they were a little short on Christmas present money, Angela had the idea to supplement their budget by selling bagels.

“I was like, oh, people are always saying, ‘Tony, you could sell these bagels,’ or, ‘I would buy these bagels. These are so good,’” she said. “So I just put out an Instagram story and I was like, ‘Hey, does anyone want to buy bagels this weekend?’ And it got a huge response.”

They started to sell bagels more regularly as “The Cottage Bagel.” The name comes from Tony’s grandparent’s cottage, a place of comfort and belonging. That ethos seemed to resonate with the community.

“I think the culture here is people really like supporting artisans on an individual scale, because that's what it can be in a medium sized city,” Angela said. “And it is very community-oriented, like, we can know each other.”

1 of 2 — CottageBagel_EDITED_CreditRoniaCabansag-09.jpg Tony Ochoa shows of the monogram "C" that used to hang over the garage of his grandparents' cottage. Ronia Cabansag / Michigan Public 2 of 2 — CottageBagel_EDITED_CreditRoniaCabansag-10.jpg “I want to be able to be sustained from this one bagel. I don't want to have to rely on all sorts of toppings…” Tony said. “I want to be able to easily eat it with one hand while I have my book in the other hand.” Ronia Cabansag / Michigan Public

As The Cottage Bagel gained popularity, the Ochoas found themselves increasing their operations. Their favorite coffee shops wanted to sell their bagels regularly in cafes. But soon after scaling up, the Ochoas decided to scale back down. Renting a commercial space was pricey, and the baking and delivery schedule became hard to maintain on top of caring for their family.

“I was waking up at 3 a.m., getting done with bagel deliveries around 7 a.m. or 8 a.m. And we were delivering to a lot of local coffee shops," Tony said. "And I realized that I was not only giving up my mornings by waking up early, but also my evenings because I was getting tired.”

Angela and Tony returned to the part of the work they love most — that slow, hands-on baking process, and connecting with others that love a fresh-baked good.

A bagel with a philosophy

It takes some time, practice, and patience to master the Cottage Bagel recipe.

“So first of all, the disclaimer of everything is that there's so many steps,” Tony said. “If you were to look up a bagel recipe online or watch a video, you're going to see slight variations in so many steps along the way. So you are truly getting the unique cottage bagel experience.”

A Cottage Bagel bagel starts with a mix of water, flour, yeast, and pre-ferment. The mixture sits in the fridge to ferment and develop flavor. A couple days later, the dough is shaped into rings, boiled in water with brown sugar and baking soda, seasoned on both sides, and then baked.

Ronia Cabansag / Michigan Public Angela keeps an eye on a batch of bagels boiling in a pot of water. She adds baking soda to the pot to increase alkalinity for better browning. She also adds brown sugar for flavor.

Apart from items with cheese, everything on the menu is vegan. Occasionally, when someone reaches out to request it, the Ochoas offer gluten free options.

“Angela developed a great GF bagel. … Just because there is so much joy in seeing someone kind of self-select and say, ‘Oh, I don't think I can.’ But then we reaffirm them and be like, ‘Actually, let's see what we can make for you.’”

It’s a thoughtful accommodation and real-life connection that helps strengthen the community the Ochoas have built through their home business. Angela encouraged others to support local bakers, and creators of all kinds, in their own neighborhoods.

"We love the other bagel places in town,” Angela said. “The more bagels, the better. Bagels for everyone!"

She also emphasized the value of supporting local, small-scale creatives.

“Even when it's like $10, if there's something that's important to you, like your breakfast ritual or something, and it's between picking it up at a large grocery store from a huge company or buying it from somebody in your neighborhood. And for small businesses and for farmers at the farmers market, that matters significantly to them,” Angela said.

