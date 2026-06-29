Introducing The Mids from Michigan Public

Hello and Happy Monday!

I'm Dustin Dwyer.

Close followers of Michigan Public may know me as the West Michigan reporter. This is the first edition of The Mids, a limited-series video and newsletter that dives into questions about the midterm elections.

You may know Michigan Public already has lots of coverage of the midterms and another project called FAQ Squad, led by our amazing Political Director Zoe Clark, in collaboration with Bridge Michigan.

I'm no Zoe Clark. Actually, covering politics is not my usual thing.

So what am I doing here?

The Mids is for people who glaze over in conversations about the pros and cons of Con-Con (that’s the Constitutional Convention) and how Mike Duggan's exit from the governor's race will ultimately impact who wins in November.

I have no idea how to answer those questions, but there are a lot of other important questions about this election that I do want to answer – questions the political newbies are too afraid to ask.

Questions like:

How do I vote absentee? ➡️ start here, btw.

Do Spartan fans really have to vote for University of Michigan regents?

If you already know the answer to these questions, great!

But if you or anyone else in your life is not as tuned in to this year's election, keep following The Mids. Subscribe and share with your family and friends. I'll be here every other Monday with a newsletter and short video.

We're calling the project The Mids, because that was the name my teenage daughter approved.

The best part of this project? You get to participate. If you have any ideas or questions, topics that you're too afraid to ask someone like Zoe, ask away right here ➡️ Submit Your Questions

See you in July!

Dustin

P.S. If you're already sick of political coverage (like me), and you're wondering why we're starting five months before the election, it's because you don't actually have five months before this election. Absentee ballots for the August 4 primary went out last week. We've got some catching up to do!

Politics & Government Voting in the primary? Here’s a guide to your ballot. Did you get your primary ballot? Are you voting in the primary? Here is a guide to the candidates for governor and U.S. Senate on each ballot and how to find your individual ballot.

_______________________________

Sign up to receive The Mids in your inbox.

Today’s newsletter was written by Dustin Dwyer, produced by Kalloli Bhatt, and edited by Michelle Keller.

_______________________________