Stateside: Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2024

In today’s edition of Stateside, the election is officially underway, and with mail-in-ballots and early voting, many are hoping for a calm election day next Tuesday, November 5th. We spoke with Hayley Harding, a Detroit-based reporter for VoteBeat, a nonpartisan election news service, about what she has learned about Michigan’s voter records, and more specifically, what she expects from this election as votes are being counted and certified.

Then, with Halloween creeping around the corner we had a discussion with Dr. Kinitra Brooks, the Audrey and John Leslie Endowed Chair in Literary Studies and the Director of Graduate Programs in English at Michigan State University, about her book Searching for Sycorax: Black Women's Hauntings of Contemporary Horror. In her book, Brooks examines what the horror genre has to say about women, and specifically Black women, and how some horror is beginning to break through these stereotypes.

