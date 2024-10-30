© 2024 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
91.7 Ann Arbor/Detroit 104.1 Grand Rapids 91.3 Port Huron 89.7 Lansing 91.1 Flint
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stateside
Stateside

Stateside: Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2024

By Stateside Staff
Published October 30, 2024 at 5:26 PM EDT

In today’s edition of Stateside, the election is officially underway, and with mail-in-ballots and early voting, many are hoping for a calm election day next Tuesday, November 5th. We spoke with Hayley Harding, a Detroit-based reporter for VoteBeat, a nonpartisan election news service, about what she has learned about Michigan’s voter records, and more specifically, what she expects from this election as votes are being counted and certified.

Then, with Halloween creeping around the corner we had a discussion with Dr. Kinitra Brooks, the Audrey and John Leslie Endowed Chair in Literary Studies and the Director of Graduate Programs in English at Michigan State University, about her book Searching for Sycorax: Black Women's Hauntings of Contemporary Horror. In her book, Brooks examines what the horror genre has to say about women, and specifically Black women, and how some horror is beginning to break through these stereotypes.

Hear the full conversation on the Stateside podcast.

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube, or YouTube Music today.]

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

  • Hayley Harding, Detroit-based reporter for VoteBeat
  • Kinitra Brooks, Audrey and John Leslie Endowed Chair in Literary Studies and the Director of Graduate Programs in English at Michigan State University
Tags
Stateside Election 2024Election DayvotersvotingMichigan State Universityauthorpublishingbook
Stay Connected
Stateside Staff
Stateside is produced daily by a dedicated group of producers and production assistants. Listen daily, on-air, at 3 and 8 p.m., or subscribe to the daily podcast wherever you like to listen.
See stories by Stateside Staff
Related Content