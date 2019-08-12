Stateside: Absentee voting increases; tribal economic development; what climate change means for MI

Today on Stateside, Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson comments on how an increase in the number of absentee ballots could impact elections without a change in state law. Plus, the Sault Ste. Marie Tribe of Chippewa Indians is building a manufacturing center in an effort to diversify the tribe's economic ventures.

Listen to the full show above or find individual segments below.

SOS Benson on how high number of no-reason absentee ballots could impact election day

SS_20190812_Benson_voting.mp3 Stateside’s conversation with Jocelyn Benson Listen • 6:56

Last week's election saw a huge uptick in the number of people who voted absentee. And that has meant county clerks are caught in a time crunch as they try to count the flood of absentee ballots. Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson talks about changes to state law she'd like to see that would give clerks extra time and better technology to get absentee ballots counted.

Community crisis lines shut down amid loneliness epidemic

SS_20190812_IPR_suicide_hotline.mp3 Bronte Cook from Interlochen Public Radio reports Listen • 4:35

Suicide rates are the highest they've been since World War II, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. In the last 20 years, suicides in the U.S. have gone up 30 %. In the midst of this, local crisis hotlines across the country are shutting down and national companies are taking over. That includes one in Traverse City, as Interlochen Public Radio's Bronte Cook reports.

Groucho Marx’s life and death offers cautionary tale about elder abuse and end-of-life planning

SS_20190812_Groucho_Marx.mp3 Stateside’s conversation with Dr. Howard Markel Listen • 7:50

Forty-two years ago this month, legendary comedian Groucho Marx died of pneumonia. He was 86. His show business career was legendary, but his final years serve as a cautionary tale about elder abuse and the importance of end-of-life planning.

University of Michigan Medical Historian and PBS contributor Dr. Howard Markel tells us how Marx was taken advantage of in his later years by his manager and companion Erin Fleming.

Why the common loon is no longer such a common sight in Michigan

SS_20190812_Threatened_loons.mp3 Stateside’s conversation with Joe Kaplan Listen • 7:57

The common loon's haunting vocalizations are part of what makes them so popular in Michigan. Some people think of the bird as a symbol of “Up North.” But the common loon is not as common as it once was.

Stateside talks to Joe Kaplan, a biologist and co-director of Common Coast Research & Conservation, about why the common loon is now considered a threatened species.

How to safely herd swimmers across the Straits of Mackinac

SS_20190812_LaFond_Mighty_Mac_Swim.mp3 Michigan Radio's Kaye LaFond reports Listen • 2:07

How are the recreational swimmers in the Straits of Mackinac kept safe as they swim for the four hour trek of the annual Mighty Mac Swim? Michigan Radio’s Kaye LaFond rode along on a Fisheries Enforcement Boat to find out.

Sault Ste. Marie tribe looks to broaden economic portfolio beyond gaming with manufacturing center

SS_20190812_Schultz_tribal_economy.mp3 Stateside’s conversation with Joel Schultz Listen • 9:39

Many Native American tribes are working to diversify their business endeavors beyond the casino industry, including the Sault Ste Marie Tribe of Chippewa Indians. The tribe received a federal grant to set up a manufacturing center on their land in the Upper Peninsula.

Joel Schultz, economic development director for the Sault Ste Marie Tribe, says they hope to see the center become an economic driver not just for the tribe? but for the region.

Climate disruption is here; what does it mean for Michigan?

SS_20190812_Samilton_climate_change.mp3 Stateside’s conversation with Tracy Samilton Listen • 7:57

Climate change will likely impact almost every aspect of our lives, from what we eat, to how we travel, to where we live. What will that look like in Michigan? Reporter Tracy Samilton joined us to talk about the big picture for our state.

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