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Stateside: Prop N in Detroit; Flint theater project; missing and murdered Indigenous people

Michigan Public | By Stateside Staff
Published October 23, 2020 at 9:21 AM EDT
The Breath Project
The Breath Project's Virtual Fall Festival features a selection of the 8-minute-and-46-second theatrical works, all created by BIPOC artists, that exist on The Breath Project Archive.

Today on Stateside, we’ll hear about the Native Justice Coalition’s call to action in support of missing and murdered indigenous people. Also, we talk to artists working for a Flint theater project borne out of the civil rights protests sparked by George Floyd’s death.

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Listen to the full show above or find individual segments below.

Detroit will soon vote on funding for blight removal

  • Sarah Cwiek is a reporter covering Detroit for Michigan Radio.

Flint theater’s project pays tribute to George Floyd with 8 minute, 46 second performances

SS_20201022_Flint_Rep_Breath.mp3
Stateside’s conversation with David Guster and Alexis Harvey

  • David Guster and Alexis Harvey are Flint artists who were commissioned for The Breath Project.

Healing through activism: Campaign draws attention to missing and murdered Indigenous people

SS_20201022_LaPointe_Indigenous_Women.mp3
Stateside’s conversation with Cecilia LaPointe

  • Cecilia LaPointe is the founder and executive director of the Native Justice Coalition.
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Stateside FlintMichigan artistsStatesideballot proposalsmissing personNative American2020 presidential race
Stateside Staff
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