Stateside: Prop N in Detroit; Flint theater project; missing and murdered Indigenous people

Today on Stateside, we’ll hear about the Native Justice Coalition’s call to action in support of missing and murdered indigenous people. Also, we talk to artists working for a Flint theater project borne out of the civil rights protests sparked by George Floyd’s death.

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Listen to the full show above or find individual segments below.

Detroit will soon vote on funding for blight removal

Sarah Cwiek is a reporter covering Detroit for Michigan Radio.

Flint theater’s project pays tribute to George Floyd with 8 minute, 46 second performances

SS_20201022_Flint_Rep_Breath.mp3 Stateside’s conversation with David Guster and Alexis Harvey Listen • 18:26

David Guster and Alexis Harvey are Flint artists who were commissioned for The Breath Project.

Healing through activism: Campaign draws attention to missing and murdered Indigenous people

SS_20201022_LaPointe_Indigenous_Women.mp3 Stateside’s conversation with Cecilia LaPointe Listen • 17:56