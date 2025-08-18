Stateside: Monday, August 18, 2025

Ann Arbor has concluded a program launched in 2024 which provided a basic monthly stipend to participants with the goal of understanding how cash assistance might affect people experiencing poverty. University of Michigan researcher and assistant professor at the School of Social Work, Kristin Seefeldt, spoke with us about the results. Then, we heard about sumo in the states from Gabe Unick, head of the Grand Rapids Sumo Club. Unick will be representing the U.S. at the World Sumo Championships in Thailand this September. Plus, Jamie Frech, the director of the Michigan Rugby Foundation and head coach of the University of Michigan's women’s rugby team, walked us through the evolving scene of women's rugby in advance of the 10th Women's Rugby World Cup.

