Stateside On Air

Stateside: Tuesday, Aug. 19, 2025

By Stateside Staff
Published August 19, 2025 at 4:43 PM EDT
Some Michigan teachers are taking on summer jobs to supplement their income due to low pay in schools. A teacher from Buchanan Elementary in Grand Rapids shared her side hustling experience. Also, rural hospitals might suffer from a Medicaid spending cut as a result of a major tax plan. We talked to the CEO of Hillsdale Hospital about the risk posed to rural healthcare providers. Then, a conversation with the creators of a new book for older elementary students who are reading below grade level.

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

  • Kaitlyn Holmwood, teacher at Buchanan Elementary at Grand Rapids Public Schools
  • Jeremiah “JJ” Hodshire, Hillsdale Hospital CEO; minister; host of Rural Health Today podcast
  • Leslie Vaughn, author of Bus Stop Blues
  • Lamarr Sanders, illustrator, Bus Stop Blues
Stateside Staff
Stateside is produced daily by a dedicated group of producers and production assistants. Listen daily, on-air, at 3 and 8 p.m., or subscribe to the daily podcast wherever you like to listen.
