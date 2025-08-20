© 2025 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
91.7 Ann Arbor/Detroit 104.1 Grand Rapids 91.3 Port Huron 89.7 Lansing 91.1 Flint
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stateside On Air

Stateside: Wednesday, Aug. 20, 2025

By Stateside Staff
Published August 20, 2025 at 6:51 PM EDT
Ways To Subscribe

First, WKAR’s Al Martin discussed the upcoming season of Big Ten football and what changes at the University of Michigan and Michigan State could mean for their programs. Then, we chatted with a Michigan poet who is one of 23 poets across the country chosen for the Academy of American Poets new poet laureate fellowship. She wants to use the fellowship money to invite community members to engage with poetry in places of nature across mid-Michigan. And on this week’s It’s Just Politics, Zoe Clark and Rick Pluta had a sitdown conversation with former transportation secretary, and new-ish Michigander, Pete Buttigieg.

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or Spotify today.]

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

  • Al Martin, sports reporter at WKAR
  • Ruelaine Stokes, Lansing-area poet and arts organizer 
Tags
Stateside On Air Michigan State University footballcollege footballuniversity of michigan footballbaseballdetroit tigerspoetrymid-Michigan
Stateside Staff
Stateside is produced daily by a dedicated group of producers and production assistants. Listen daily, on-air, at 3 and 8 p.m., or subscribe to the daily podcast wherever you like to listen.
See stories by Stateside Staff
Latest Episodes