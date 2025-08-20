Stateside: Wednesday, Aug. 20, 2025

First, WKAR’s Al Martin discussed the upcoming season of Big Ten football and what changes at the University of Michigan and Michigan State could mean for their programs. Then, we chatted with a Michigan poet who is one of 23 poets across the country chosen for the Academy of American Poets new poet laureate fellowship. She wants to use the fellowship money to invite community members to engage with poetry in places of nature across mid-Michigan. And on this week’s It’s Just Politics, Zoe Clark and Rick Pluta had a sitdown conversation with former transportation secretary, and new-ish Michigander, Pete Buttigieg.

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or Spotify today.]

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

