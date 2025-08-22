Stateside: Friday, Aug. 22, 2025

First, a cherry farmer near Traverse City checks in about this year's crop, and about the impacts that shifting immigration and trade policies are having on local agriculture.

Then, why a Lansing resident chose to abandon the U.S. immigration process and return to Kenya. Sergio Martínez-Beltrán, immigration correspondent at NPR, covered Samuel Kangethe's story.

Plus, writer Amanda Uhle’s new memoir, Destroy This House, recounts life in a household with wildly inventive, and often unbalanced, parents.

