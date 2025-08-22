Stateside: Friday, Aug. 22, 2025
First, a cherry farmer near Traverse City checks in about this year's crop, and about the impacts that shifting immigration and trade policies are having on local agriculture.
Then, why a Lansing resident chose to abandon the U.S. immigration process and return to Kenya. Sergio Martínez-Beltrán, immigration correspondent at NPR, covered Samuel Kangethe's story.
Plus, writer Amanda Uhle’s new memoir, Destroy This House, recounts life in a household with wildly inventive, and often unbalanced, parents.
GUESTS ON TODAY'S SHOW:
- Isaiah Wunsch, CEO of Wunsch Farms, agribusiness consultant for Third Coast Fruit Co.
- Sergio Martínez-Beltrán, immigration correspondent, NPR
- Amanda Uhle, journalist and nonfiction writer, author of Destroy This House