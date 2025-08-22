© 2025 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
For our Flint listeners: WFUM 91.1 FM is undergoing maintenance Friday, August 22, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. (though it may take longer). It will be at low power and may be turned off at certain points during the maintenance. We apologize for the inconvenience, and encourage you to click here for other ways to listen.
Stateside On Air

Stateside: Friday, Aug. 22, 2025

By Stateside Staff
Published August 22, 2025 at 3:31 PM EDT
First, a cherry farmer near Traverse City checks in about this year's crop, and about the impacts that shifting immigration and trade policies are having on local agriculture.

Then, why a Lansing resident chose to abandon the U.S. immigration process and return to Kenya. Sergio Martínez-Beltrán, immigration correspondent at NPR, covered Samuel Kangethe's story.

Plus, writer Amanda Uhle’s new memoir, Destroy This House, recounts life in a household with wildly inventive, and often unbalanced, parents. 

GUESTS ON TODAY'S SHOW:

  • Isaiah Wunsch,  CEO of Wunsch Farms, agribusiness consultant for Third Coast Fruit Co.
  • Sergio Martínez-Beltrán, immigration correspondent, NPR
  • Amanda Uhle, journalist and nonfiction writer, author of Destroy This House
