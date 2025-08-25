© 2025 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
Stateside On Air

Stateside: Monday, Aug. 25, 2025

By Stateside Staff
Published August 25, 2025 at 5:07 PM EDT
Ways To Subscribe

The Trump administration is changing personnel in key federal offices responsible for generating economic data. We sat down with Betsey Stevenson, a professor of public policy and economics at the University of Michigan and a faculty research associate at the National Bureau of Economic Research, to discuss the effects of the Trump administration's changes to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Next, MSU librarian Leslie McRoberts walked us through a new exhibition at Michigan State University detailing MSU campus life during the Vietnam War, and the surprising relationship between South Vietnamese leaders and some Michigan State faculty. Plus, did you know the Vatican has its own observatory? The Director of the Vatican Observatory — and a born Detroiter — Brother Guy Conselmagno spoke with us about funding, astronomy-related events in Detroit, the new Pope and where faith meets the stars.

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

  • Betsey Stevenson, professor of public policy and economics at the University of Michigan and faculty research associate at the National Bureau of Economic Research
  • Leslie McRoberts, MSU Libraries Head Librarian of the Stephen O. Murray and Keelung Hong Special Collections and University Archives
  • Brother Guy Consolmagno, director of the Vatican Observatory, president of the Vatican Observatory Foundation and author
