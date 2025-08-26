Stateside: Tuesday, Aug. 26, 2025

A Michigan State University Professor's position with the Federal Reserve Board of Governors is in limbo following President Donald Trump saying he fired her. Presidents do not have legal control over the board. We spoke with a Michigan Ross Associate Professor of Business Law about what this means.

Then, Michigan Medicine ended its gender-affirming medical care for trans youth in response to a federal investigation. A health reporter from Michigan Public and a staff attorney for the ACLU of Michigan gave us insight.

Also, Bridge Michigan and Bridge Detroit reporters talked to us about the effects of federal funding cuts on Michigan arts organizations, particularly canceled productions. And we headed up north to learn about an art exhibition in Traverse City showcasing Indigenous artists from around the world.

