Stateside: Thursday, Aug. 28, 2025

On this episode, host April Baer chatted with an expert on perceptions of Black women in politics. Sydney Carr-Glenn gave us her take on President Donald Trump’s attempt to unseat Lisa Cook, a member of the Federal Reserve’s Board of Governors who taught for years at Michigan State. Cook is the first Black woman to serve on the Federal Reserve board.

Then, a discussion with photographer Andrew Anderson, a Michigan native who now lives in Memphis. He catalogued the works of Ron Miller, a man who produced numerous iconic commercial signs around Detroit today.

And, we heard a brief feature from Bridge Michigan about the Au Sable River Canoe Marathon. The 120-mile race runs through the night from Grayling to Oscoda and is known for the grueling toll it takes on paddlers and spectators.

Finally, Michigan Public’s Lester Graham joined the show to discuss his decades-long career in public radio covering the environment.

