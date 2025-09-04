Stateside: Thursday, Sept. 4, 2025

There's been a lot of confusion around new federal guidance on COVID vaccines. We checked in with Michigan Public health reporter Kate Wells to help sort through the noise and get us up to date on the availability of the COVID shot this fall. Also, in 2018, the state opened up some of its trails to off-road vehicle (ORV) use. Now, the Department of Natural Resources is raising alarms about how ORVs are damaging wilderness areas. And, as roller derby teams from across the country converge on Lansing for the annual Skate Wars tournament, Stateside production assistant Elinor Epperson checked in with some of the skaters about how they are preparing for one of the biggest bouts of the year.

