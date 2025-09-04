© 2025 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
Stateside: Thursday, Sept. 4, 2025

Published September 4, 2025 at 3:36 PM EDT
There's been a lot of confusion around new federal guidance on COVID vaccines. We checked in with Michigan Public health reporter Kate Wells to help sort through the noise and get us up to date on the availability of the COVID shot this fall. Also, in 2018, the state opened up some of its trails to off-road vehicle (ORV) use. Now, the Department of Natural Resources is raising alarms about how ORVs are damaging wilderness areas. And, as roller derby teams from across the country converge on Lansing for the annual Skate Wars tournament, Stateside production assistant Elinor Epperson checked in with some of the skaters about how they are preparing for one of the biggest bouts of the year.

GUEST ON TODAY'S SHOW:

  • Kate Wells, Michigan Public health reporter
  • Austin Rowlader, contributing reporter for Bridge Michigan
  • Elinor Epperson, Stateside production assistant
Stateside On Air COVIDvaccinesoff-road vehiclesroller derby
Stateside Staff
Stateside is produced daily by a dedicated group of producers and production assistants. Listen daily, on-air, at 3 and 8 p.m., or subscribe to the daily podcast wherever you like to listen.
