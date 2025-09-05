Stateside: Friday, Sept. 5, 2025

An Ann Arbor father was arrested by ICE agents in unmarked vans in Ann Arbor just after dropping his child off for school. Detroit News data reporter Ben Warren spoke with us about how ICE's priorities have shifted under the Trump administration. Also, we heard from freelance journalist Omnia Saed, who told us about the life and legacy of Mother Waddles, an activist whose affordable restaurant fed Detroit's hungry and whose mission continues today. Then, we were joined by journalist and author Fatemeh Jamalpour. She spoke to us about her forthcoming book, co-authored with forensic reporter Nilo Tabrizy, on the political activism of Iranian women following the police killing of Mahsa Amini in 2022.

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW: