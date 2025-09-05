© 2025 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
91.7 Ann Arbor/Detroit 104.1 Grand Rapids 91.3 Port Huron 89.7 Lansing 91.1 Flint
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stateside On Air

Stateside: Friday, Sept. 5, 2025

By Stateside Staff
Published September 5, 2025 at 1:27 PM EDT
Ways To Subscribe

An Ann Arbor father was arrested by ICE agents in unmarked vans in Ann Arbor just after dropping his child off for school. Detroit News data reporter Ben Warren spoke with us about how ICE's priorities have shifted under the Trump administration. Also, we heard from freelance journalist Omnia Saed, who told us about the life and legacy of Mother Waddles, an activist whose affordable restaurant fed Detroit's hungry and whose mission continues today. Then, we were joined by journalist and author Fatemeh Jamalpour. She spoke to us about her forthcoming book, co-authored with forensic reporter Nilo Tabrizy, on the political activism of Iranian women following the police killing of Mahsa Amini in 2022.

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

  • Ben Warren, data reporter for the Detroit News
  • Omnia Saed, freelance journalist
  • Fatemeh Jamalpour, journalist and author
Tags
Stateside On Air Immigration detentionImmigration and Customs EnforcementimmigrantAnn ArborDetroitactivistscommunity servicebiographyfood securityIranwomen's rightsgovernment surveillance
Stateside Staff
Stateside is produced daily by a dedicated group of producers and production assistants. Listen daily, on-air, at 3 and 8 p.m., or subscribe to the daily podcast wherever you like to listen.
See stories by Stateside Staff
Latest Episodes