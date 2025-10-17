© 2025 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
Stateside On Air

Stateside: Friday, Oct. 17, 2025

By Stateside Staff
Published October 17, 2025 at 12:32 PM EDT
Ways To Subscribe

In 1996, 18-year-old Keshia Thomas was protesting against a KKK march through Ann Arbor. But when the crowd began to attack one of the Klansmen, Thomas threw herself in front of their blows. On this episode of Stateside, we talked to Thomas about how that moment shaped her activism and inspired a lifetime dedication to nonviolence.

Also, Michigan Public reporter Beenish Ahmed brings us a story about a Metro Detroit synagogue that has been reckoning with their relationship with Israel over the conflict in Gaza.

Plus, The Dish team gives us the inside scoop (or should we say ladle) on where to get authentic French crepes in Northern Michigan.

GUESTS ON TODAY'S SHOW:

  • Keshia Thomas, human rights activist
  • Beenish Ahmed, Michigan Public reporter
  • Gildas Berrou, owner of Gildas Lake Street Bakery in Boyne City
social justice human rights Detroit Jewish community Israel/Gaza 2023 northern michigan chef
Stateside Staff
Stateside is produced daily by a dedicated group of producers and production assistants. Listen daily, on-air, at 3 and 8 p.m., or subscribe to the daily podcast wherever you like to listen.
Latest Episodes