Stateside: Friday, Oct. 17, 2025

In 1996, 18-year-old Keshia Thomas was protesting against a KKK march through Ann Arbor. But when the crowd began to attack one of the Klansmen, Thomas threw herself in front of their blows. On this episode of Stateside, we talked to Thomas about how that moment shaped her activism and inspired a lifetime dedication to nonviolence.

Also, Michigan Public reporter Beenish Ahmed brings us a story about a Metro Detroit synagogue that has been reckoning with their relationship with Israel over the conflict in Gaza.

Plus, The Dish team gives us the inside scoop (or should we say ladle) on where to get authentic French crepes in Northern Michigan.

GUESTS ON TODAY'S SHOW:

