Stateside: Wednesday, Oct. 22, 2025

Gretchen Whitmer has declared October 19 through 26 "Microplastics Awareness Week" in Michigan. First, Public Information Officer Jeff Johnston and Environmental Quality Analyst Eddie Kostelnik, both with the Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy, spoke with us about the importance of the event. Then, Maureen Abood, a Lansing-born recipe developer and cook discussed her new book, Lebanese Baking. Boasting more than 100 recipes, the cookbook is a tribute to the flavors and techniques of the Lebanese kitchen.

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW: