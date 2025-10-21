Stateside: Tuesday, Oct. 21, 2025

In this installment of Stateside: An expert with the state’s Department of Natural Resources explained the disease that’s killing deer in southeast Michigan.

Then, state archivist Rachel Clark explained how the opening of the Erie Canal 200 years ago this week contributed to Michigan’s population growth — even though the canal is in New York.

And jazz legend Herbie Hancock discussed his long career and musical ties with Michigan. He’s in town for a performance at Hill Auditorium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, October 25.

Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or Spotify today.

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

