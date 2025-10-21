© 2025 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
Stateside: Tuesday, Oct. 21, 2025

By Stateside Staff
Published October 21, 2025 at 1:29 PM EDT
In this installment of Stateside: An expert with the state’s Department of Natural Resources explained the disease that’s killing deer in southeast Michigan.

Then, state archivist Rachel Clark explained how the opening of the Erie Canal 200 years ago this week contributed to Michigan’s population growth — even though the canal is in New York.

And jazz legend Herbie Hancock discussed his long career and musical ties with Michigan. He’s in town for a performance at Hill Auditorium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, October 25.

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

  • Brent Rudolph, deer, elk, and moose management specialist at the Michigan Department of Natural Resources
  • Rachel Clark, archivist at the Archives of Michigan
  • Herbie Hancock, jazz musician and composer
