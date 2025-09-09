Stateside: Tuesday, Sept. 9, 2025

In this episode of Stateside: Bridge Michigan reporter Kim Kozlowski explained why Michigan universities are seeing a major drop in enrollment of international students. The Trump administration’s travel ban for more than a dozen countries, plus the tightening of immigration restrictions, have changed the game for schools and their surrounding communities, which will lose millions in economic activity from the loss of students.

Then, we chatted with author Matthew Gavin Frank about his latest book, Submersed: Wonder, Obsession, and Murder in the World of Amateur Submarines. This nonfiction account explores one of the most intense and expensive hobbies on earth, including the murder of journalist Kim Wall in 2017.

And we talked to leaders from Michigan arts nonprofits about funding cuts from the federal government. Ebony Road Players in Grand Rapids and Youth Arts: Unlocked in Genesee County were already promised $10,000 each from the National Endowment for the Arts, but the Trump administration has rescinded that funding.

Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or Spotify today.

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

