Stateside: Thursday, Sept. 11, 2025

Within this installment of Stateside: One hundred years ago this week, Dr. Ossian Sweet and his family were attacked in Detroit. They fought back, and were charged with murder. It was a significant case because Sweet was a Black man who had claimed self-defense: He fired into an angry mob of white neighbors trying to drag him from his house. We spoke with historian Kevin Boyle, author of Arc of Justice: A Saga of Race, Civil Rights, and Murder in the Jazz Age, about Sweet’s story and the history of redlining in Detroit.

Then, we visited Brush the Block, Kalamazoo’s first ever city mural festival. We spoke with artists as they crafted their larger than life paintings. Here’s a map of all the murals we visited.

Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or Spotify today.

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

