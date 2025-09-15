© 2025 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
Stateside: Monday, Sept. 15, 2025

Published September 15, 2025 at 11:23 AM EDT
The Rx Kids initiative is an unconditional cash prescription program provided during pregnancy and infancy, intended to positively effect birth outcomes. It exists in several Michigan communities. Dr. Mona Hanna, the associate dean for public health at Michigan State University's College of Human Medicine, and Dr. Sumit Agarwal, an assistant professor at the University of Michigan Medical School and School of Public Health, spoke to us about outcomes for families who participated in the Flint branch of the program.

Then, Politics Editor at the Detroit News, Chad Livengood, gave a defense of "Michiganian" with Michigan Public's On Hand. Plus, not many journalists can say they've been working for five years — at age 17. Toledo-based teen Journalist Jaden Jefferson spoke with us about his extensive career.

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

  • Dr. Mona Hanna, associate dean for public health at Michigan State University College of Human Medicine
  • Dr. Sumit Agarwal, assistant professor at the University of Michigan Medical School and School of Public Health
  • Chad Livengood, politics editor at the Detroit News
  • Jaden Jefferson, journalist
Michigan history Perinatology cash assistance poverty low birth weight youth Journalism ohio michigan michiganian research study
